As part of a collaborative effort with the defence ministry, the education ministry will include tales of valour of India’s soldiers in school curriculums and textbooks, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday. He was addressing the gathering at an awards ceremony that honored 25 winners of the “Veer Gatha" contest (Super 25). As a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Veer Gatha was organized to inspire and inform children about the gallant deeds and sacrifices of the armed forces.

Speaking on the occasion Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that there can be no better celebration of Amrit Mahotsav than honouring India’s Veers. He thanked Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for initiating The Veergatha Project. He said that it is a key to developing strong patriotic fervor and a sense of gratitude towards our Bravehearts.

The nationwide contest was held between October 21 and November 20, 2021. The students were encouraged to share inspirational stories through drawings, essays, poems, and multimedia presentations. 25 students were selected and declared as “Super 25" after several rounds of evaluation.

Pradhan said that Super 25 and Veergatha Project have brought out young India’s patriotism and respect for our heroes in the most creative ways. He assured that the Education Ministry will soon develop an institutional mechanism for awarding academic credits for certificates received under this initiative.

He further said that to strengthen the sense of ‘responsibility towards the nation’ from an early age, Education Ministry in consultation with Defence Ministry will also work to include the valour of our soldiers and India’s Veergatha in the last 75 years into the school curriculum and our textbooks. He also suggested renaming this contest Sena Super 25 in the honor of our soldiers.

Pradhan informed that this time Super 25 was conducted among 8 lakh students across 5,000 schools and they will work to take this initiative to all schools in India and to over 1 crore students going forward.

As he reviewed the entries for the Super 25 contest, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discovered that children from different parts of the country are “tied with the same thread of patriotism".

“When I go among kids, I experience and live ‘present’ and ‘future’ at the same time. Whatever you have written about our brave soldiers, I have tried to know and understand it. I am sure that whoever sees your entries would be happily surprised that our children are so creative," he said. "When I was going through the entries, I realized that whether that child is from north India, south India, east India, or west India, everyone is tied with the same thread of patriotism," he added.

