VCK Leader Criticises CBSE Class 6 Book Displaying 'Varna System', Asks SC, ST Not Part of Hinduism?

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) alliance party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan presented a chart that represented Varna System from the grade 6 CBSE textbook, in answer to questions about the whereabouts of Manu Dharma.

In a tweet, the VCK leader Thirumavalavan wrote, “I brought it up to draw the attention of individuals who might be wondering where Manu Dharma or Varnashrama Dharma are", he quoted. Moreover, he mentioned that the BJP government is teaching Varnashrama Dharma to school children and that it is illustrated in the CBSE class 6 textbook.

Subsequently, the VCK leader quoted that Hindus come in only four different subgroups. The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC&ST) groups are not included in these four categories, he added.

Advertisement

He tweeted this as a response to ongoing controversy on ‘Many Dharma’. The controversy began when, A Raja, a senior leader in the MK Stalin-led DMK government said Manu Shastra defines Shudras as ‘children of prostitutes’.

According to reports, A Raja claimed that Shudras, the lowest caste according to the varna system, are the ‘children of prostitutes’ and will continue to be such as long as they adhere to Hinduism. After a video showing A Raja making derogatory comments against Hinduism went viral, he faced harsh criticism. ‘You are a Shudra until you are a Hindu. You are a prostitute’s son until you are a Shudra. Until you are a Hindu, you are a Dalit and until you are a Hindu, you are untouchable,’ he said.

The DMK MP made the contentious remark this month while speaking at an event in Namakkal in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP responded angrily to Raja’s comments, accusing him of engaging in appeasement politics by singling out a certain group of people. The BJP claimed that ‘although Manu Dharma is not practiced, A Raja has harmed the Hindus by talking about it needlessly’. Some critics have commented that caste no longer matters and that the varna system is no longer practiced.

Advertisement

In a course of time, another controversy has been sparked by DMK senior leader A Raja as he stood firmly on his comment and recently remarked on Hinduism again.

Despite the fact that A Raja is one of the DMK’s senior politicians, the group did not come up to defend A Raja’s remarks about Hinduism. Even the leader of Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK), Seeman, and activists from the Periyarist organization strongly came out in favor of the politician, despite Raja’s failure to win over his own supporters.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the BJP called for a number of protests, but the Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai announced on September 21 that his party would instead organize a signature campaign across the state to collect signatures from people stating that they don’t want an MP like A Raja instead of protesting the DMK leader.

Amid the ongoing controversy on Hinduism that led to a major tussle between the DMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu, the Varna System chapter found in the CBSE textbook of sixth grade has kicked off a fresh row.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a BJP official in Coimbatore was detained on September 21 for reportedly threatening DMK’s A Raja. Balaji Uthamaramasamy, the district chairman of the BJP in Coimbatore, allegedly threatened A Raja during a lecture in September for his remarks on Sanatan Dharma and daring him to enter Coimbatore city.

The BJP politician is accused of disparaging A Raja of the DMK, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Thanthai Periyar, the founder of the Dravidian movement, according to a complaint made by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam at Peelamedu police station in Coimbatore. Balaji Uthamaramasamy was summoned to the Peelamedu police station for questioning based on the complaint, and after the investigation, the police made an arrest.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here