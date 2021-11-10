Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Engineering Graduate from Delhi Who Made it Big With Paytm

Online payment company Paytm has opened its doors for investment through IPO on November 8 and that has once again brought the attention back to the company’s founder and CEO. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the CEO, featured in Time Magazine’s World’s 100 Most Influential People 2017 list. He was also honoured with Yash Bharati, the highest civilian honour of the Government of Uttar Pradesh for mobile banking.

As per the Forbes list, Vijay Shekhar was named as the youngest billionaire in India with a net worth of $1.3 billion. The Forbes’ list of the world’s billionaires had ranked the Paytm CEO 1567. In 2020, Vijay was ranked 62nd richest person in India, with a net worth of US$2.35 billion.

Vijay started Paytm in the year 2010 from a rented room in South Delhi. There’s been no looking back ever since and the company has only touched new heights.

Vijay was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district. His father was a school teacher and his mother a housewife. Vijay completed his early education from a Hindi medium school in a small town in Aligarh called Harduaganj.

He then pursued Bachelor of Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering. Being an engineering student in 1997, he had developed a website named indiasite.net and sold it for lakhs. He decided to launch his own company and established one97 communication ltd in 2000.

The company centred its work around news from cricket match scores, jokes, and ringtone and exam results. This one97 communication ltd is the parent company of Paytm.

