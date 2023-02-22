The children of Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka have learned to make and use drones at a young age. Not only have they learned to use them but also how to manufacture them. The school children learned about drones as a part of a camp, making their weekends productive.

As far as sourcing was concerned, children made them with their own hands and had fun as they flew them. The camp was organised by August 360, a small team of young people to study science. The team members of the group collected drone spare parts to train the children, who then made the final product out of them.

Founded by Sharadamba High School headmaster Vasant Hegde of Bhairumbe villager in Sirsi, the August 360 group created an atmosphere wherein children could learn science and also apply it to daily lives. In the training camp, ten students from private schools, including government schools in Sirsi and Siddapur, received drone training.

It is the first time a pilot drone manufacturing camp in rural areas is making headlines. In addition, it also motivated children to learn science.

Meanwhile, drone startups are becoming quite popular in the country. Drona Aviation, a Maharashtra-based startup, designs and manufactures drones for education and wants to create awareness around drones among young children.

Chennai-based drone manufacturing and services startup, Garuda Aerospace, earlier got approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to be an official remote pilot training organization (RPTO). This makes Garuda the 31st RPTO of India to have been approved since the government liberalised drone regulations on August 26 last year.

While announcing the education budget this year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman too announced that the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 will be launched to skill lakhs of youth within the next three years. The scheme will cover new-age courses like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing, drone making, and soft skills. On-job training, industry partnership, and alignment of courses with the needs of the industry will also be emphasized.

