Violence Erupts at Allahabad University, Stones Thrown, Bike set on Fire, Many Injured

Students and security guards clashed at Allahabad University this evening

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 18:52 IST

There were claims from both sides that people had been injured (File Photo)
During an argument over entry to the campus, students and security guards clashed at Allahabad University this evening.

There were reports of students throwing stones at policemen. A motorcycle was set on fire. There were claims from both sides that people had been injured.

The situation is under control now and the police are talking to the students, an officer told reporters.

A student leader who has been protesting against fee hike at the university for months wanted to visit a bank on campus. The guard, however, did not let him enter. This led to the argument that sparked the clash and stone-throwing.

The protesters are led by student leader Ajay Yadav Samrat. Last month, they gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Sangeeta Srivastava when she was moving towards her car after leaving office.

last updated: December 19, 2022, 18:52 IST
