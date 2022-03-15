Visva Bharati University Registrar Resigns After Students Protest Disrupt Functioning of Varsity

The Visva-Bharati University registrar Asish Agarwal has resigned from his position after about 200 students had barged into his office on Monday and chanted slogans of ‘Halla Bol’. Students’ protests demanding the reopening of hostels had gone disruptive as they hindered the functioning of the university.

The protestors forced offline classes being held at Pathabhavan, Visva-Bharati’s primary and secondary education institution, and various undergraduate and postgraduate streams of different departments to stop. They urged pupils to go out and abstain from entering the classrooms for three days if the hostels are not reopened by that time.

Students’ protest has entered the 17th day. Students had earlier gheraoed the administration office of the university. Two students from the university had also sat in for a fast onto death demanding that the university takes back to notice. Students claim that the notice forced them to take offline exams.

Earlier, students had not allowed the registrar to come out of his room. When he tried to move out of his office after offering puja on Maha Shivaratri students offered to accompany him. After this incident, he retreated to his office and refused to leave it till the agitators left the place. The agitating students have spent Tuesday night out in the open.

Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association too had expressed solidarity with the agitating students, and urged the authorities to “get down from the high pedestal and take a considerate humane approach to the issue as the students are like their children".

