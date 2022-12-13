Visva Bharati VC Chased by Protesting Students As He Steps Out of Official Residence After Almost 2 Weeks

Visva Bharati University vice chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty has been face students agitation within university campus. Chakraborty was chased by protesting students when he came out of his in-campus residence surrounded by private security personnel. Students have been protesting against the VC for the last two weeks for various reasons and demands, which compelled Chakraborty to remain indoors until today.

The students are demanding immediate intervention of the VC in the allotment of hostel rooms for outstation pupils, an issue which has remained unresolved since the pandemic, SFI Visva-Bharati unit leader Somnath Sow claimed. The students are also seeking his intervention to facilitate evaluation of thesis papers, payment of scholarship money, publication of all results, among others.

Visva-Bharati University also had to postpone its annual convocation, that was scheduled to be held on December 11 due to the ongoing agitation. The central university spokesperson said in a statement that the authorities are forced to take the step as the VC is “not being allowed to venture out of his residence for more than two weeks and monitor the preparations," adding that “under these circumstances, the forthcoming convocation to be held on December 11 stands postponed till further orders."

Earlier, Chakraborty was gheraoed by a section of the students for around 10 hours, and was unable to leave his office. SFI leader Somnath Sow had claimed that security guards of Chakraborty beat up the protesters and forcibly lifted the gherao. The official of the central university, however, said no force was used. Chakraborty had alleged that the agitators “manhandled" him, but he would not succumb to their pressure tactics. “All they want is to humiliate me and the teachers as I had sought to bring discipline in the academic and administrative affairs of Visva-Bharati," the VC had said.

