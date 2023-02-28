The Vellore Institute of Technology has released the VIT engineering entrance exam (VITEEE) 2023 mock test online at its official website viteee.vit.ac.in. For online mock tests, candidates do not have to type in any login credentials. The mock tests are aimed at giving the student an actual feel of the entrance test. Candidates will also get to know the pattern and difficulty level of the test while going through mock tests.

Those appearing in VITEEE 2023 have been advised to appear in these mock tests for clarity regarding the entrance exam scheduled from April 17 to April 23. The registration window for the test is open till March 31. Only candidates with a 60 per cent or higher percentage in Class 12th, Physics Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) or Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) streams, are eligible to apply.

Advertisement

VITEEE 2023 will be an online computer-based test for a duration of two and a half hours. There will be 125 multiple-choice questions for candidates to answer in the stipulated time. For every correct answer candidate will be given one mark and there will not be a negative marking for incorrect submissions.

The test will cover questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Aptitude, and English.

The math section will comprise 40 questions. While Physics and Chemistry will have 35 multiple questions each. As for as the Aptitude section is concerned, 10 questions will be asked, and the remaining English section will consist of five questions.

The mock tests will be available on the official website of the Vellore Institute of Technology. For a candidate to take mock tests, a laptop or computer and a working internet connection are required.

VITEEE 2023 Mock Test: How to Access

Advertisement

-Visit the official website and click on the mock test link

-Now, click on the sign-in tab.

-Once there, information and instructions displayed ought to be read by a candidate.

-Click on ‘confirm’ to proceed.

- You will be directed to VITEEE 2023 mock test and the test can be attempted.

The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination is conducted annually by the institute for admission to various undergraduate engineering programmes. The exam will be conducted at designated centres within and outside India.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Education News here