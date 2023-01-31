The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has released the examination schedule for the Vellore Institute of Technology Master Entrance Examination (VITMEE) 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the VITMEE 2023 can apply online at admissions.vit.ac.in, on, or before March 31. The VITMEE is being conducted for students seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) engineering programmes and Masters in Computer Application (MCA) courses in the VIT group of institutions.

As per the latest update, the VITMEE 2023 will be held on April 16 and 23, in two sessions at designated centres across India. The first session (morning) will begin from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the second session (afternoon) will commence from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The result for the VITMEE 2023 will be announced on May 5 followed by the seat allotment on May 22.

VITMEE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having a full-time degree from any recognised university or institute with a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent or first class for MCA and MTech degree courses can apply. Students who are appearing for their final degree exam or final semester exam in the current year are also eligible to apply.

VITMEE 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to VIT’s official website at admissions.vit.ac.in

Step 2: Create new registration and proceed with the application.

Step 3: Fill up the VITMEE form as asked, pay the mandatory fee, and submit the form as instructed.

Step 4: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 5: Take a printout of the VITMEE 2023 form for future reference.

VITMEE 2023: Application fees

While applying for the VITMEE 2023, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,200.

VITMEE 2023: Exam Pattern

The total duration of the examination will be two hours and the question paper will be in English only. There will be a total of 100 multiple-choice questions. Out of which, technical - 80 questions, and English communication skills - 20 questions. All questions at VITMEE will be multiple choice, one mark will be given for the correct answer and zero for incorrect ones.

