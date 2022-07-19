Vivekanand Education Society Launches Website Management Course

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous) has launched a course called RebelCorp Website Management Programme (RCWMP). It will provide skills to students in website management. The varsity has partnered with a digital building firm, RebelCorp Academy to launch the course. The course is an additional credit /certificate programme for students enrolling with the institute.

As per the institute, the programme will include creating and promoting e-commerce websites and products, familiarising students to use customer relationship management techniques on websites, how to use social media for business and using automated and advanced data-driven features on the Rebelcorp platform.

“Students opting for and completing this course will be able to build and manage websites on the RebelCorp platform, optimize data analytics, use social media and other marketing tools efficiently as well as, get a refresher on Microsoft office applications. The course is designed to boost the already existing academic credits for the newly launched Autonomous courses of BCom (finance), BCom (e-commerce), BBA, BSc (data science and data analytics)," claimed the institute.

Meanwhile, the institute has also launched three autonomous courses — BCom in Finance and e-commerce, and postgraduate diploma in medical laboratory technology. The courses aim to prepare students for jobs and imbibe an entrepreneurial mindset. The PG diploma course aims to deliver structured learning and specified skill development in the field.

The course is intended to provide students who want to work in a variety of professions within the finance industry with technical and theoretical expertise. After completing this degree, students can apply for top positions such as financial analysts and risk and investment specialists. The marketing, digital marketing, accounting, finance, strategy, pricing, and analytics are the main topics of the e-commerce BCom course. It also aims to help students develop management, managerial, administrative, and legal skills.

