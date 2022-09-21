Vrindavan-Based School Uses Bullock Carts Instead to School Buses, Aims at Saving Bulls, Imparting Sanatan Values

Vrindavan’s Sandipani Muni School is teaching students modern education with Sanatan or spiritual knowledge. Despite the changing times, the resources for every service here getting remodeled with advancement. Here students visit the school on bullock carts. These bullock carts work as modern day school buses and pick and drop female students from home to school and from school to home every day. This system has been going on since 15 years for free of cost.

Deepika Sharma, Principal of Sandipani Muni School the protection of bulls is the main reason behind this work, as most of the people uses the milk of cows, bulls were not taken care of. She explains the philosophy of Hinduism which advocates the right of life for every living one.

“If a cow gives birth to a male calf, then everyone leaves it when it grows up. Therefore, this work is being done by us to save the lives of bulls. Deepika said that there are about 12 bullock carts which take children from school to home and home to school every day," she said.

She said that all facilities are provided free of cost to the girls here. In the afternoon, arrangements for lunch are also made by the school, as well as the arrangements for school uniforms and carrying the children are also free.

Likewise, children keep chanting Hari Naam while going to their homes from school and coming to school from their homes in these vehicles. Chanting Hari Naam gives them immense pleasure and these children have preserved their civilization by following the path of sanatan, claims the school.

