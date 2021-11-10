Want to Be a College Professor? Here's All You Need to Know to Become One

The job of a teacher or a professor commands immense respect in society. Besides a good salary, the working hours are convenient. Not to forget the extra holidays and allowances that you are entitled to being a professor. In India, to become a professor you have to pass a special exam of the National Eligibility Test (NET) and State Level Eligibility Test (SLAT).

There are generally 3 types of professors in India — Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor. Here’s all you need to know to become a professor

Eligibility:

It is mandatory to have a master’s degree in any stream with 55% marks (Professor Eligibility). The SC, ST and OBC category candidates are given relaxation and therefore they need a minimum of 50% marks. The candidates are required to pass National Eligibility Test (NET) and State Level Eligibility Test (SLAT). These exams are generally conducted in June and December.

Required skills:

To become a professor, it is also necessary to have professional skills:

The art of expressing thoughts before dignitaries.

Capability to understand new and creative ways of teaching.

Ability to manage time between teaching and administrative work

Be prepared to solve any problem of the students.

Salary:

After joining as a professor, initially, the monthly salary is between Rs 35,000 to Rs 80,000. The salary of the professor depends on the experience. Along with the salary, professors are also entitled to other allowances and facilities.

The number of educational institutions across the country is increasing and that means the number of jobs in the educational sector is also expected to increase. Start preparing if you haven’t already.

