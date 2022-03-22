Want to Get a Clear Idea of NEP 2020? Lucknow University Offers 7-day Course

The University of Lucknow’s Department of Social Work has introduced a short term course on the National Education Policy 2020. Titled ‘New Education Policy 2020: Quality Enhancement in Higher Education’, it will be a seven day course beginning from March 24 and concluding on March 30. The maximum number of participants in a batch is 40. The last date to register is tomorrow, March 23.

The varsity has shared the detail scheduled of the course. On March 24, a detailed view on the education policy of India will be taught, on March 25, the problems and challenges in higher education will be covered. Next, on March 26, the restructuring and development of curriculum, digital and virtual education will be taught. On March 27, a field visit will be conducted.

Also read| Centre to Introduce Law Courses In Regional Languages

Advertisement

Quality of research and innovation and NEP 2020 - a multidisciplinary approach will be taught on March 28. Digital resources and library will be part of March 29 schedule and on the final day, March 30, the university will teach about “How NEP 2020 is acting as an investment for the future open session."

Free boarding and lodging will be provided by Lucknow University in its hostel for outstation candidates apart from reimbursement of travelling expenses. During reporting to the colleges, candidates will have to carry a hard copy of their application form.

Read| Schools to Have New Curriculum Framework by End of 2022

The proposed short term course on NEP 2020 would act as a platform for young minds in the field of social sciences in order to provide them with a better understanding of the current trends in the education, the Lucknow University said. The main goals are to assist in comprehending the underlying concept of NEP 2020, provide training on management of curriculum design, focus on notion of leadership, promote analytical thinking and critical thinking, among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.