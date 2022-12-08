Want to Learn Computer Programming? Here are 10 Free Online Courses Offered by Harvard University

Learning even the basics of computer programming and web designing can open an arena of opportunities. But the biggest question that many fail to find is where to start. If you too were struggling to find this answer, this tweet thread may offer some help.

Twitter user Hasan Toor shared a list of 10 free courses offered by Harvard University. The courses are available online and do not require any application fee. The user also shared application links for the courses.

Here are the courses, you definitely should have a look at:

Advertisement

1. Introduction to Computer Science: Students will gain a broad and solid understanding of computer science and programming through this course. They will also learn to think algorithmically and solve programming problems efficiently. The duration of this programme is 11 weeks.

2. Web Programming with Python and JavaScript: This course delves deeply into the design and execution of web applications with Python, JavaScript, and SQL, using frameworks such as Django, React, and Bootstrap. If a student devotes 6 to 9 hours per week, it will last 12 weeks.

Read | University of Essex Launches MSc in Financial Technology

3. Introduction to Programming with Scratch: This is a gentle introduction to programming that will prepare you for succeeding coding courses. It will only last three weeks.

4. Introduction to Programming with Python: This course introduces programming in Python. With this, learn how to read and write code, as well as how to test and “debug". It will last for a period of 10 weeks.

5. Understanding Technology: This one is intended for people who work with technology on a daily basis but don’t properly understand how it all works underneath the hood or how to solve problems when they occur. It is a 6 weeklong course.

Advertisement

6. Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python: Students can learn to use machine learning in Python with the help of this introductory course on artificial intelligence. This will last for a total of 7 weeks.

7. Introduction to Game Development: This hands-on course explores the design of games such as Super Mario Bros, Pokémon, Angry Birds, and others to provide insight into the development of 2D and 3D interactive games. The course requires candidates to give 6 - 9 hours per week to get completed within 3 months.

Advertisement

8. Computer Science for Business Professionals: With the help of this 6-week long course, students will be able to learn Computational thinking, Programming languages, and Internet technologies.

9. Mobile App Development with React Native: The course teaches mobile app development with React Native, the framework used by Facebook that enables cross-platform native apps using JavaScript without Java or Swift.

Advertisement

10. Introduction TO Data Science With Python: The last on the list is a course to learn how to use Python to harness and analyze data.

Read all the Latest Education News here