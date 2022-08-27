Want to Make a Career in Content Writing? Check out These Internship Opportunities

Content writing is a broad field with many youngsters opting to make a career in it. If you have decided to pursue this field but don’t know how to start, then you must understand that starting with an internship can greatly benefit you. It would not only provide you with industry experience, but will also help you earn stipend.

We have compiled a list of companies currently looking for content writing interns. Check it out and apply for the one that you think is perfect for you.

Content Writing internship at Inhalt Innovations:

It is a six week Work From Home internship. Candidates would be receiving a lump sum amount of Rs 10,000 for their services. Interested candidates can apply through the Internshala portal prior to September 9. Post this date, the registration window will be closed.

Content Writing internship at Wintage Garments Private Limited:

This company offers candidates an opportunity to Work From Home. The internship will last for three months. Selected applicants will be given a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 6,000 to 8,000. The last date to apply via the Internshala website is September 9.

SEO and Content Writing internship at UnchaAi:

UnchaAi is hiring candidates for a period of two months. They will be provided with a stipend ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per month. Interested and eligible candidates must fill out the applications for the job role on the Internshala portal before September 9.

Content Writing internship at Stillsweb Technologies Private Limited:

The internship programme at Stillsweb is going to last for three months. The company is willing to offer a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 to the selected candidates. The deadline to submit applications for the vacancy here is September 9. Registrations can be done via the Internshala website.

Content Writing internship at GoSensing:

GoSensing is seeking candidates who are available for a period of two months to do Work From Home. A per-month stipend of Rs 2,000 will be offered to the selected applicants. Apply through the Internshala portal before September 9 if you match the eligibility requirements.

