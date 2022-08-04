Want to Pursue Computer Science? Know CSE Cut-Off Across IITs, NITs

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has wrapped up both the sessions of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2022. Candidates who appeared for the examination are now awaiting the results. The answer key too has been released and the results could be out by this week. After clearing the JEE Main successfully, top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced, on the basis of which, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) grants admission to the high scorers.

Amid all the courses offered by various IITs, the most eyed-upon is the bachelor of technology in computer science engineering (CSE). Every year, lakhs of students aim to bag a seat at the institution and enrol themselves in various courses offered. Listed below are the cut-off ranks, for the unreserved category, for the first round of counselling, at which IITs capped the admission to BTech courses for computer science and engineering:

IIT CSE Cut off 2021

Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank IIT Bhubaneshwar 1,621 2,176 IIT Bombay 1 66 IIT Mandi 1,975 2,917 IIT Delhi 3 99 IIT Indore 505 1219 IIT Kharagpur 207 285 IIT Hyderabad 191 520 IIT Jodhpur 1,525 2717 IIT Kanpur 100 213 IIT Madras 85 163 IIT Gandhinagar 1230 1416 IIT Patna 1,849 2633 IIT Roorkee 32 414 IIT (ISM) Dhanbad 907 2846 IIT Ropar 1032 1827 IIT (BHU) Varanasi 594 836 IIT Guwahati 439 539 IIT Bhilai 3151 4093 IIT Goa 2925 4011 IIT Palakkad 3716 4835 IIT Tirupati 1,682 3,296 IIT Jammu 3,671 4,774 IIT Dharwad 3,533 4,571

Candidates who seek admission to IITs under various courses have to go through a counselling round conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Those who want to opt for NITs will not to appear for JEE Advanced but will have to go through the JoSAA counselling. Last year, the counselling proccess was conducted in six rounds.

NIT Cut off 2021

Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank NIT Surathkal 1002 2156 NIT Trichy 564 31474 NIT Rourkela 2021 9420 NIT Warangal 1167 2977 NIT Kurukshetra 4353 7265

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2022 application process will begin on August 7. The exam will be conducted by IIT Bombay on August 28. While paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, and paper 2 will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The IIT entrance exam will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) format.

