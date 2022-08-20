Want to Seek Admission to Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence? Know Cut-off for Top Colleges

The website for e-counselling services for admission to engineering colleges via JEE Main 2022 is now live. Students who cleared the engineering entrance test will have to register on Joint Seat Allocation Authority - JoSAA official website, to take part in the counselling process for as many as 114 institutes, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and other Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The schedule for JoSAA counselling will be announced soon.

If you have cleared the JEE Main 2022 and are looking for admission into a BTech course offering specialisation in computer science and artificial intelligence, here is a lot of top colleges and their cut off scores. While the cutoff for this year is yet to be out, past year trends may help you have an idea about what could be the eligible ranks for admissions.

Computer Science Previous Year Cut off Scores

College Opening Rank Closing Rank IIIT Lucknow 4742 9826 NIT Rourkela 2021 9420 NIT Kurukshetra 4353 7265 IIITM Gwalior 3812 7136 IIIT Guwahati 4996 16760 IIIT Dharwad 15539 26457 BIT Ranchi 2980 8774 Punjab Engineering College 1438 10654

Artificial Intelligence Previous Year Cut off Scores

College Opening Rank Closing Rank IIIT Lucknow 10314 17276 IIIT Naya Raipur 9750 13506 IIITDM Kurnool 3708 4046 IIIT Dharwad 4246 4657

The cutoff for admission depends on multiple factors including the total number of seats, the total number of applicants, the difficulty level of the JEE Main 2022 exam, the category of the candidate and past year trends. JEE Main is only for admissions into NIT, IIIT, and GFTIs. The IITs will only be available for students who clear the JEE Advanced.

Students who have cleared JEE Main 2022 will have to submit their choice of college and course during the registration on JoSAA portal. There will be six rounds of JoSAA counselling. Upon completion of JoSAA-2022 counselling, if any seats remain vacant in NIT+ system (excluding seats of IITs), two special rounds, called CSAB-Special Rounds, will be conducted.

