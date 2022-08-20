Home » News » education-career » Want to Seek Admission to Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence? Know Cut-off for Top Colleges

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 20, 2022, 11:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Students who have cleared JEE Main 2022 will have to submit their choice of college and course during the registration on JoSAA (Representational Image)
If you have cleared the JEE Main 2022 and are looking for admission to BTech in computer science and artificial intelligence, here is a lot of top colleges and their cut off scores

The website for e-counselling services for admission to engineering colleges via JEE Main 2022 is now live. Students who cleared the engineering entrance test will have to register on Joint Seat Allocation Authority - JoSAA official website, to take part in the counselling process for as many as 114 institutes, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and other Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The schedule for JoSAA counselling will be announced soon.

If you have cleared the JEE Main 2022 and are looking for admission into a BTech course offering specialisation in computer science and artificial intelligence, here is a lot of top colleges and their cut off scores. While the cutoff for this year is yet to be out, past year trends may help you have an idea about what could be the eligible ranks for admissions.

Computer Science Previous Year Cut off Scores

CollegeOpening RankClosing Rank
IIIT Lucknow47429826
NIT Rourkela20219420
NIT Kurukshetra43537265
IIITM Gwalior38127136
IIIT Guwahati499616760
IIIT Dharwad1553926457
BIT Ranchi29808774
Punjab Engineering College143810654

Artificial Intelligence Previous Year Cut off Scores

CollegeOpening RankClosing Rank
IIIT Lucknow1031417276
IIIT Naya Raipur975013506
IIITDM Kurnool3708 4046
IIIT Dharwad42464657

The cutoff for admission depends on multiple factors including the total number of seats, the total number of applicants, the difficulty level of the JEE Main 2022 exam, the category of the candidate and past year trends. JEE Main is only for admissions into NIT, IIIT, and GFTIs. The IITs will only be available for students who clear the JEE Advanced.

Students who have cleared JEE Main 2022 will have to submit their choice of college and course during the registration on JoSAA portal. There will be six rounds of JoSAA counselling. Upon completion of JoSAA-2022 counselling, if any seats remain vacant in NIT+ system (excluding seats of IITs), two special rounds, called CSAB-Special Rounds, will be conducted.

first published: August 20, 2022, 11:45 IST
last updated: August 20, 2022, 11:55 IST