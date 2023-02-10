In its annual publication, QS World University Rankings has included 1500 institutions from around the world this year. If you are looking to study abroad, this is the most opportune time to choose from the highly-ranked institutions for your higher education. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been getting the status of the world’s best university for several years now. The university, located in Cambridge, USA has scored 100 out of 100. So if you are looking to study in America, MIT can be a very good option for your higher education dreams.

The next on the list is the University of Cambridge in the UK. Established with the intention of contributing to society through education, this public research university was founded in 1209. If you are planning to study in England, getting into Cambridge can be the best option available to students. Number three on the list is Stanford University, which is also in the US. Established in the last decade of the 19th century, what separates this institution from the rest is students get to choose their own path of research, teaching, and development as well.

The University of Oxford in the UK makes it to the fourth position on the list. Known as the oldest university in the English-speaking region, it dates back to 1096. Continuing with its standard of imparting quality education, people from all over the world come here to study a wide range of subjects. Number five on the list is the widely known Harvard University, one of the oldest universities in the world. The institution was established in the year 1636 in the United States of America.

The next on the list is the California Institute of Technology. This institution, established in 1891, is known for its strengths in science and engineering. If you are looking to go into any one of the two, this can be the preferred option for your higher studies.

The list of the remaining four is given below:

Imperial College London, UK

UCL (University College London), UK

ETH Zurich, Switzerland

University of Chicago, USA

