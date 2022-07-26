Want to Study MBBS in Hindi? Here's Where to Apply

Madhya Pradesh is all set to introduce the medical curriculum in Hindi from the new academic session. The state has become the first one to rebuild the medical syllabus in Hindi for the students who struggle to fit in with the English curriculum. On Republic Day this year, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that the state will provide all medical education including MBBS through the Hindi medium as well.

Following the decision of the state government, Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal is the first college to implement the Hindi syllabus for the upcoming academic session. An official of the Medical Education Department told a leading news daily that the translation work of the English books to Hindi to fit into the curriculum is underway and is almost over. After the session begins, students will be able to get these books.

Madhya Pradesh’s Medical Education Minister, Vishvas Sarang had earlier stated that a 14-member high-level committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Madhya Pradesh medical education director Dr Jiten Shukla to constitute an action plan. As per reports, that admission in the new academic session will be done in both English and Hindi languages.

Apart from this, a total of 4,000 students of MBBS first year will have the option to study from either English or Hindi books. The report further asserts that this year around 60 to 70 per cent of students seeking admission in MBBS courses in the state are from Hindi medium. As per the plan, teachers will use the Hindi language as much as possible during their class lectures. Supplementary reference books of three subjects – anatomy, physiology and bio-chemistry will also be made available to MBBS first-year students in the Hindi language at a later stage. Various committees were formed to carry out this action plan.

The nationwide medical entrance examination, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was held on July 17 this year. The common entrance examination is conducted every year for the students who wish to seek admission to the undergraduate medical courses in the best medical colleges in the country. This time, students who clear the exam can apply for medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh if they want to opt for the curriculum in the Hindi medium.

Furthermore, not just Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand government too plans to implement the same. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, state education minister Dhan Singh Rawat had earlier said offering MBBS course in Hindi is on the state government’s agenda. An action plan will be finalised soon and the implementation will roll out from the 2023-24 academic session.

