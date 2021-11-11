Want to Work at RBI? Here's How Students, Freshers Can Apply for Internship

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is offering internships. Students and freshers can both apply. The annual summer internship programme is slated to begin from April 2022. Students, who are pursuing higher studies, in finance, economics, law, banking, are eligible to apply. The applications are open and the last date to apply is December 31.

A total of 125 interns will be selected for the summer placements. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 a month. The trainees will have to bear the cost of their travel to and from Mumbai. They also have to take care of their accommodation arrangements on their own.

>RBI summer internship: Who can apply?

>Domestic students: Students pursuing integrated five-year or postgraduate courses in management, commerce, statistics, law, economics, banking, finance, econometrics, or three-year full-time professional bachelor’s degree in law from reputed colleges, institutions located in India can apply for the summer internship, during their penultimate year/semester.

>Foreign students: Students pursuing higher studies in finance, banking, economics, management, law (five-year programme) and any other related fields in universities/institutes abroad are eligible to apply. The interview for the 125 shortlisted candidates will be held in January or February 2022, in any one of the RBI offices present across the country. The name of the selected candidates for the RBI summer internship will be announced in the month of February or March 2022.

>RBI summer internship: How to apply?

Indian students who are eligible should apply for summer placement through the online web-based application form, through their respective institutes to the “Control Offices of Reserve Bank of India".

Foreign students, who are eligible, should fill the application in prescribed form and mail it to the address - The Chief General Manager Reserve Bank of India Human Resource Management Department (Training & Development Division), Central Office, 21st Floor, Central Office Building, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Mumbai – 400 001

It is important to note that an advance copy of the application can be e-mailed to cgminchrmd@rbi.org.in.

