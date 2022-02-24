War in Ukraine: India Considering Ways to Evacuate Students, Says Citizens' Safety Top Priority

Over 20,000 Indian students continue to remain in Ukraine even as the situation between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate. As reported by News18.com earlier that high airfare and lack of clarity from universities and colleges continue to be hurdles for students who wish to return. After asking all Indians staying for non-essential purposes including students to return, now sources in the government in India have told CNN News18 that “Indian government’s biggest priority is the safety of Indian nationals, including students."

Due to the increased tension, commercial flights can longer land or take off from Ukraine. With the air space closed, India is considering ways to evacuate Indian citizens. The Indian embassy continues to operate in Ukraine and EAM S Jaishankar is returning from Paris today.

“The situation where I was living is fine as the place is far from the border. But our embassy told us to leave; came back after the advisory was issued," an MBBS student who returned from Ukraine in wake of the ongoing conflict told ANI.

“Last night we received a message about the emergency situation in Ukraine for 30 days, so we landed back home," says another student.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a statement said, “The latest developments regarding Ukraine are a cause of grave concern. They include reports of increased ceasefire violations across the contact line and the real risk of further escalation on the ground. My thoughts are with all those who have already suffered so much death, destruction and displacement."

