War in Ukraine: Indian Students Once Again Forced to Return to Country After Recent Bombings by Russia

Following Russia’s recent bombings, Indian students in Ukraine are deeply concerned about their safety. Universities in the country have discontinued regular classes and switched back to online mode, forcing students to consider leaving the country and returning to India or relocating to neighbouring countries such as Moldova and Hungary.

According to reports, many Ukrainian colleges had begun offline classes for students, and a few Indian students have returned to Ukraine over the last few months. Jinovince, a 27-year-old final-year medical student at National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsia, from Trivandrum, Kerala told the Times of India, “Nearly 30 students had returned to Ukraine from India and some of them are planning to move to neighbouring countries."

As Russia and Ukraine went to war in February and March, several Indian students who were enrolled in medical programmes there returned to India. The student’s concerns about the completion of their education have grown as a result of the central government’s petition to the Supreme Court, which claimed that the law forbade undergraduate students who had fled Ukraine during the war from being accommodated at Indian medical colleges. This has caused students to take the risk of returning to Ukraine despite the country’s conditions.

A day after Moscow accused Kyiv of being responsible for an explosion on a bridge connecting Crimea to Russia, Ukraine’s presidency further said on Monday that there had been strikes on “several" cities within the country. A travel warning for Indian students preparing to enter Ukraine has also been released by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. Indian citizens have been urged by the Embassy to keep away from any unnecessary visit to the nation ravaged by war.

“In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian government and local authorities," the Embassy’s advisory read. Indian citizens who are already in the county are urged to keep the Embassy updated on their whereabouts and activities in Ukraine so that they can contact them if needed.

