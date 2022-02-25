War in Ukraine: 'No Food, No Water,' Indian Students Seeks Govt's Help in Evacuation

Claiming to be hearing the sound of bombs, facing a shortage of food, water, and other essential supplies, an Indian student, native of Karnataka released a video across social media platforms seeking help from the government of India. As the war between Ukraine and Russia escalate, Indians staying in Ukraine are facing difficulties and wanted to return home. Estimated 20,000 Indian students were studying in Ukraine and more than half are still stuck there.

“I am Praveen Ajjaraddi, I am in Kharkiv city of Ukraine. War is underway. We have a shortage of food and water. We are hearing the sounds of bombs. The Indian embassy is not responding to us properly. Around 100 students here are from Karnataka. Students from India are struggling for food and water supplies. The Indian embassy is not helping us," an Indian student can be heard saying in Kannada in a video.

He, however, is not the only one of several Indian students who have released videos on social media platforms and sought help from India. Even as Indian Embassy had issued warnings and asked students and other Indian citizens to leave the country. Students claim that the expensive air tickets which shot up to Rs 1 lakh for one-way tickets and formalities in shifting classes in online mode had made their return delayed. Currently, the air traffic is put on a halt from Ukraine.

Indian Embassy has written to the Ukrainian government asking them to ensure the safety of Indians living in their country. “India writes to President of Ukraine informed about 15,000 Indian students being stranded in various regions of Ukraine. India asks for their safety and security to be ensured. Food and water need to be provided to them." the official statement said.

This has brought about criticism from the opposition who have asked the government to evacuate the students and other Indian nationals. Aam Admi Party’s Bhagwant Mann said that “Indian govt has ordered them to leave but hasn’t made any arrangement." He said, “Modi govt should bring back students from Ukraine safely and for free. Indians in Ukraine are paying the price of Air India sale, private airlines have tripled ticket price."

Many politicians are also offering help to students.

Helplines for Indians in Ukraine

The government too has launched helplines for students and other Indian citizens in the Ukraine crisis. Indian citizens can get in touch with Embassy at +38 0997300483, +38 0997300428, +38 0933980327, +38 0635917881, +38 0935046170.

The MEA control room too is being expanded and has been operational 24×7. The contact details of the MEA control room are — +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free). They can also be reached via email at situationroom@mea.gov.in.

Some students have returned to India as well. A native of Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah Tejasvita and her friend Anju have reached their homes. Tejasvita’s mother Anita Yadav is the chief general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Samajwadi Party’s Mahila Sabha. Many students, however, especially those who could not afford the tickets are still in Ukraine.

