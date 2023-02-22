A district council school in Maharashtra’s Beed has started a unique initiative to make learning interesting and fun for its students. The school in Umrad Khalsa has begun teaching German to the kids. Many students have now shown interest in learning this new language. This new initiative has been started by the principal of the school, Vikas Pardesi, who wanted his students to learn German. He started the initiative around two months back.

Kedar Jadhav has been teaching German language for the last many years to students for free. When the school’s principal, Pardesi, came to know about this, he contacted Jadhav. Thereafter, an arrangement was made to teach German to the school kids in online mode. Now, 13 students of class 8 in this school have already learned the foreign language fluently and many other students also manage to converse in German language to a great extent.

Kedar Jadhav who is teaching German language to students hails from Maharashtra. Right now, he is based in Germany. He likes to teach students residing in rural areas of Maharashtra and has so far taught German language to one lakh students. Now he is busy teaching German to students of different schools of the district council.

Presently, 13 students are enrolled to learn German at the primary level. However, after the completion of this stage, at least 50 students of this school will have efficient knowledge of German language. This may help students get jobs in foreign countries also. The Principal of the school, Vikas Pardesi said that it is for sure that students will use their efficiency in German language to get better employment.

The German language classes are conducted twice a week – on Tuesday and Thursday. The first phase of this language teaching will be completed soon. It has five stages and only after completing all these five stages, students are awarded course completion certificates. Students are also required to appear in an exam upon completion of the course.

