Ways to Get Admission to IIMs Without CAT

For those eyeing an MBA degree, getting admission to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) is the dream of many students. Traditionally, one has to appear for Common Admission Test (CAT), which is one of the toughest national level exams. Those who clear the Written Aptitude Test (WAT), will have to through a Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) to grab a seat the prestigious colleges. However, not many know, there other ways to get into the top B-schools in the country. Let’s check out the different admission routes here:

JIPMAT: Students who are aiming to get into the best B-school in the country, do not have to wait to complete their graduation degree to try to seek admission to IIMs. The top institutes also offer Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) which one can pursue right after class 12. Students who get through this route will study five-year integrated courses and can get two degrees. The five-year Integrated course in management is BBA plus MBA degree spread over five three terms a year.

Several IIMs including, IIM Jammu, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Rohtak, and IIM Indore have such programmes. To get admissions into these colleges, students need to crack Joint Integrated Programme in Management Test (JIPMAT) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Earlier, only IIM Indore and Rohtak used to admit students for the integrated course via JIPMAT, later, in 2021, IIM Ranchi, Jammu and Bodh Gaya introduced the process.

GMAT: For their one-year full time MBA programme, IIMs admit candidates via their Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) scores. Students also need to have completed graduation with a minimum of 50 per cent marks to apply for the courses. Students can take admission in IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, Kolkata, Indore, Kozhikode, Lucknow among other institutes based on the score.

Online Courses: Apart from entrance exams, several IIMs offer online certificate and diploma courses for students as well as working professionals. Students can enrol in these courses by visiting e-learning platforms like Coursera, edX among others as well as visit the official websites of IIMs. Such courses are offered around the year. This includes management science by IIM Calcutta, human resource management by IIM Ahmedabad, machine learning and artificial intelligence by IIM Jammu, among others.

