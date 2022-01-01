WB Education Department Asks Teachers, Other Staffers with Cough, Cold, Fever to Not Attend Schools

With daily COVID-19 cases doubling within one day, the West Bengal School Education department has asked teachers and non-teaching staffers having cough, cold or mild fever to not attend schools till they test negative for the infection.

The state registered more than 1,000 fresh cases on Wednesday after a gap of nearly six months. The daily count crossed 2,000 on Thursday. “Primary, secondary and higher secondary schools have been asked to ensure that teachers and non-teaching employees don’t come to the institutions if they have a cold, cough or mild fever.

“Also, they must get tested for COVID-19, and will be allowed to enter the schools only if the results return negative. They will have to produce the reports to the health department," an official told .

