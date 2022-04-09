WB Forms 10-member Committee For National Education Policy

West Bengal government has set up a 10-member high-level committee to examinee New Education Policy (NEP). The committee that will report in two months has members like Sugata Bose, Suranjan Das, Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri, Gayatri Chakraborty Spivak, Anupam Basu, Saikat Maitra, Abhik Majumdar, Dhruvajyoti Chattopadhyay, Chiranjeev Bhattacharya, and Kalyanmoy Ganguly, on boards

The committee has been formed with experts to decide what steps will be taken with that national education policy. The task of this committee will be to review the entire education policy and to see how it is being implemented.

Know who is on the committee

Advertisement

Sugata Bose is an Indian historian and politician who has taught and worked in the United States since the mid-1980s. His fields of study are South Asian and Indian Ocean history. From 2014 to 2019, Bose has served as a Member of India’s Parliament from the Jadavpur Constituency in West Bengal with his party affiliation in Mamata Banerjee led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Professor Suranjan Das is currently Vice-Chancellor, Jadavpur University. He is also the Honorary Professor at the University of Exeter, UK. He was a Professor of History at the University of Calcutta and served that institution both as Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kolkata, and Honorary Director, Netaji Institute for Asian Studies, Kolkata.

Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri is an Indian historian, writer, and Indologist. He is a specialist in Indian epics and Puranas. In 2012, Bhaduri undertook the large-scale project of creating an encyclopedia of the major Indian epics of the Mahabharata and Ramayana.

Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak is an Indian scholar, literary theorist, and feminist critic. She is a University Professor at Columbia University and a founding member of the establishment’s Institute for Comparative Literature and Society.

Advertisement

Some NEP changes

There are host of new things that have been introduced in the education system through NEP. In the new policy, special emphasis has been laid on vocational education in schools. The policy emphasizes vocational education to increase math and science thinking among students from school life. As part of it, students will learn coding from class 6.

Advertisement

One of the changes in the new education policy is to give importance to the regional language and to put the regional mother tongue at the forefront as the medium of education. The new education policy states that regional or local mother tongues should be the medium of instruction, at least up to the fifth grade. If it can be done in the eighth grade or more, then it is better.

Students will now have the opportunity to study Sanskrit at all school levels and higher education. The principle of three languages ​​will be followed here. That means now in schools three languages ​​will be taught. Education experts thinks that the Union Cabinet has taken this decision to give importance to the regional language and culture.

Advertisement

In the new system, students can choose from range of subjects. This means that that now, if a student wants to study physics, along with music, they can. In the new education policy, along with school education, there is going to be a big change in higher education as well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.