WB HS Results 2022 Declared: Adisha DebSharma Gets First Rank, Meet Topper

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared the results for class 12 or higher secondary (HS) exams today, June 10. This year, as many as 88.44 per cent of students who took the exam have passed it. This is a huge from last year when 97.89 per cent of students the pass WB HS 12th Uchha Madhyamik result.

WB HS Result LIVE Updates

Stream-wise, last year, 99.28 per cent of students cleared exam in the science stream. The pass percentage in commerce and arts were 99.8 and 97.39 per cent, respectively in 2021.

Those who appeared in the West Bengal HS examinations in 2022 can check their results on the official websites: wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in. Students can also check their scores at News18.com. Students have to use their login credentials including date of birth and roll number to view their marksheets. Even though the result was announced at 11 am, the link to check marks will only be available around noon. Once the result is available for students, they can fill form below and check their results -

This year over 7.45 lakh students took the Class 12 board exams in the state.

WB HS exam 2022: Toppers of past years

West Bengal Board did not release the merit list in the last two years. This is after two years that the board is announcing toppers and top ranks for this year have been secured by the following students -

Rank 1 Adhisha Debasarma from Coochbehar with 99.6% ot 498 marks

Rank 2: Sayandip Samanta from Paschim Mindnapore with 99.4% or 497 marks

Rank 3: Rohin Sen from Patha Bhavan, Soham Das from Hooghly, Avik Das from Purba Burdwan, Parichaya Pari from Pashmi Midnapore with 496 marks or 99.2% marks each

Rank 4: Soumyadi Mandal from Paschim Mindnapre, Kingsuk Roy from Pashmi Midnapore, Pritam Mindya from Paschim Mindnapore, Arpita Mondal from Bankura, Anushka Bhattacharya from Coochbehar, Titly Banerjee from Hooghly, Anandarupa Mujherjee from Hooghly, Nitish Jumar Halder from Hooghly each score 495 or 99% marks

A total of 272 students have featured in the top 10 with many scoring the same or similar marks.

The last time when merit list was released, in 2019, the topper list was as follows -

Rank 1: Shobhan Mandal and Rajarshi Burman both secured the first position by scoring 498

Rank 1: In 2018 Granthan Sengupta scored a total of 496 marks to obtain the top rank

Rank 1: In 2017, Archisman Panigrahi stood out as the toppers with 99.2 per cent marks.

To pass the exams, students need to have obtained at least 30 per cent marks in each subject, as well as overall. Students will not just get marks but also grades for their performance. Those who obtain a grade D or below will have to reattempt exams in form of compartment papers.

Students who will obtain marks between 80 to 100 will receive an A+ grade. Rest of the grading system would be like this: A grade will be awarded for marks between 79 to 60; B grade for marks between 59 to 45; C grade for marks between 44 to 30 and a D (Disqualified) grade for marks below 30.

