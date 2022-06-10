West Bengal HS Result 2022: How to Check Uccha Madhyamik Scores Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

West Bengal HS Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the HS or Uccha Madhyamik result today, June 10. A total of 88.44% students have passed the WB higher secondary exam. Students will be able to access their WB HS Result 2022 at the official websites at wbchse.nic.in, and wbresults.nic.in. They will have to enter their roll number and birth date to access the class 12 results.

The result will contain the student’s information as well as the grades they received in various disciplines. Students must be aware that the WB HS Result 2022 issued online will be provisional. They must obtain the hardcopy of the marksheet from their respective schools once WBCHSE issues it to them. Around 7.45 lakh students took the WBCHSE class 12 exams this year.

WBCHSE WB HS Results 2022: Marks needed to pass exam

Students will have to secure a minimum of 33 per cent to pass the exam. They will also have to score a minimum of 20 per cent separately in practical exams. The minimum aggregate mark to pass the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik exam is 272. To obtain the first division in the exam, students will have to get at least 480 marks.

WBCHSE HS Result 2022: Documents Needed to Check Marks

To check the WB Uccha Madhyamik or 12th results, students will need their roll number and date of birth. This is mentioned on the admit card. Thus, students are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket handy before checking their scores online. The marksheets will likely be available post noon. It will act as a provisional marksheet till the hardcopy is distributed by the respective schools.

Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to check their results via SMS, DigiLocker as well as directly at News18.com. They will just have to fill the form given below to get their results here:

West Bengal HS Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go the official website of WBCHSE

Step 2: Click on the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Result 2022 link on the webpage

Step 3: On the browser, a new page will be displayed.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and press the submit button.

Step 5: Your West Bengal Class 12th result will be shown on the screen. Take a printout

West Bengal HS Result 2022: How to check via SMS

If you are unable to access the official website, you can also check your result via SMS. All you have to do is send an SMS. Type ‘WB12 Roll number’ and send it to 5676750 or 58888. WB HS Result 2022 will be sent to your phone in a few seconds. The SMS result will include details such as qualifying status, marks, and so on.

West Bengal HS Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose the WBBSE.

Step 6: Choose the WBBSE Uccha Madhyamik/12th exam result 2022 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

West Bengal HS Result 2022: What to check

Students must also cross check all the details on the WB HS results 2022 to ensure it is error-free. This includes marks, overall percentage, name of the student with spelling, personal details, school name and spelling, percentage and grade calculation, pass/ fail status and whether the roll number is correct or not. In case of any error in result, students must get in touch with the school authorities or WBCHSE directly.

West Bengal HS Result 2022: Grading system

Students will get grades along with their marks. Those who get between 100 to 90 marks will get distinction, A+ grade id marks is between 89 to 70, A or first division, for those who score between 69 to 60. Students who receive between 59 to 50 marks will be marked as B grade or second division, C or third division for 49 to 34 marks and D or improvement for 35 and below. Those who get 35 marks or grade D will likely be allowed to sit for supplementary exam. Students who fail in two subjects or more will have to repeat the year.

West Bengal HS Result 2022: Students out of writing practise, used WhatsApp Language

The WB final written exams 2022 was held after about two years for the current batch of students. These students were promoted from class 8 to 9 without exams in 2020 and in 2021 via mass promotion as exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation. Further, due to schools being shut down, students’ writing skills were affected, believe academicians. Many opted to write in English-Bangla or mixed language in exam while some used language that was like typing for text messages. Examiners had also observed scribbling in the answer sheets and drawings as students were detached from textbooks for a long time. The habit of typing and online learning reflected on the answer sheet.

West Bengal HS Result 2022: Internet ban during exam?

The West Bengal board had announced a temporary internet ban at certain places adjacent to the exam centers. This was done to prevent cheating during board exams. Earlier, internet was banned about 100 meter radius of the exam centre in some areas. For this year, the board made an official announcement prior to the suspension of services. This came after last year’s question paper was leaked online. The internet services were shut down at exam centres across Malda, Murshidabad, Coochbehar, Uttar Dinajpur, Birbhum, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri.

WB HS Result 2022: Meet Toppers of past years

In 2021, No students got a full 100% score. The highest marks was 499 out of 500 obtained by a girl from Murshidabad. The merit list or topper list was not released as exams were not held. In 2020: Exams canceled mid-way due to covid-19, no merit list was released. Evaluation via an alternative method. In 2019, Shobhan Mandal and Rajarshi Burman secured the first position by scoring 498 out of 500 while in 2020, Granthan Sengupta scored a total of 496 marks and secured the top rank.

WBCHSE HS Result 2022: What happened last year

In 2021, over 10 lakh students took the WBCHSE HS exams. Initially, as many as 97.89% students cleared the exam. Stream-wise, the highest pass percentage was by commerce at 99.8% followed by science at 99.28%. Arts stream students scored the lowest at 97.39%.

Students who had failed in the exam had later conducted protests. Thereafter, they were declared as passed. Around 18,000 students, who had failed in the exams were declared as having passed.

Last year, WBCHSE used an alternative evaluation process for class 12 students. The written exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The board had divided theoretical marks into two parts. While 60% weightage was given to subject marks of class 11 annual exams, the remaining 40% was allotted to the marks obtained in Madhyamik or class 10.

In 2020, a total of 7.61 lakh students had appeared for the WB HS exams. Out of the total, as many as 90.13% cleared the exam. This was the highest ever pass percent recorded in the class 12 exams held by the WBCHSE. Over 50% of the students who passed the exam managed to score the first division.

