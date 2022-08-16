WB SET 2022 Applications Begin at wbcsc.org.in, Exam on January 8

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has begun the application process for the West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2022 today, August 16. The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for assistant professor in universities and colleges in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website at wbcsc.org.in, by September 15.

The WB SET 2022 will be conducted on January 8, 2023. In order to pass the exam, candidates will have to secure at least 40 per cent aggregate marks in both the papers for unreserved and EWS candidates while, SC, ST, OBC and transgender will have to score at least 35 marks. The admit cards for the exam will be released on the third week of December, the official notice states. The exam will be held across various exam centres in West Bengal. Paper 1 will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am while paper 2 will be from noon to 2 pm.

Also read| Ananya Singh Cracks UPSC Civil Services in First Attempt, Becomes IAS Officer at 22 Years

Advertisement

WB SET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have cleared post-graduation or masters from a recognised varsity with a minimum of 55 per cent marks in aggregate.

WB SET 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to WB SET website

Step 2: Click on application link on homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘Apply Now’

Step 4: Fill in the registration form, pay fees. Submit

Step 5: Download and save acknowledgement form

WB SET 2022: Application fees

Advertisement

General category candidates applying for WB SET 2022 will have to pay Rs 1200. OBC and EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 600 while SC, ST, PwD and transgender category candidates will have to pay Rs 300.

Advertisement

WB SET 2022: Exam pattern

The commission holds the test in two papers 1 and 2. While paper 1 is common for all candidates, paper 2 is conducted for 33 subjects. The paper 1 has 50 questions featuring 100 marks and paper 2 has 100 question containing a total of 200 marks. Each question carries two marks.

“Candidates are required to appear for WB –SET in the subject of their Post Graduation only. In case the subject of a candidate is not included in the list of WB-SET subjects, the candidates may appear in UGC NET/Joint CSIR-UGC Test which is held twice a year," reads the official notice. Candidates need to obtain minimum qualifying marks in both the papers of SET in aggregate to become eligible for the assistant professor post.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here