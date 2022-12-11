WB TET 2022 Exam Today, Internet Shut in 6 Districts to Avoid Paper Leak

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education is conducting the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022) today, on December 11. In a bid to make sure that no cheating is done during the exam, the government has issued circular to stop internet in six districts from morning 11 am to 2 pm to prevent cheating.

The admit card for WB Primary TET 2022 has already been released and candidates who due to any reason missed to download it, can download the same from wbbpe.org.

Candidates must have their registration number, birth date, or password on hand in order to check and download their hall ticket. The West Bengal Board of Primary Education, or WBBPE, will administer the test to students in Primary Classes 1 through 5. The exam will be administered in a single shift from 12 Noon to 2:30 PM, registered candidates should be aware.

There have been several controversy around the exam, corruption charges has been levied on TMC leaders. Meanwhile, the CBI, in a report to the Calcutta High Court, has stated that marks were hugely manipulated in OMR sheets pertaining to selection tests conducted in 2016, under West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC), for recruitment of assistant teachers, Group-C and Group-D staff of classes 9-12.

According to the report, the commission hired a private company to scan and assess the OMR sheets.

The CBI reported that a comparison of the data taken from three hard discs discovered in the custody of an ex-employee of the private firm with the data taken from the SSC office during the investigation revealed “large number of manipulations/mismatches in the evaluated marks of OMR sheets."

The SSC came under the scanner during court hearing of petitions filed by candidates who claimed to have been wrongfully denied appointments in state government-sponsored and -aided schools.

