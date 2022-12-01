WB TET Admit Card Released on wbbpe.org, Check How to Download

The admit card for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test or WB TET 2022 has been released by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE). Candidates can download their admit card from the board’s official portals, wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com, by submitting their login credentials like registration number and date of birth.

The WBTET 2022 is slated to be conducted on December 11 across different assigned centres in the states. Candidates must note that they will not be allowed to appear for WB TET 2022 without the admit card produced in the prescribed format at the exam centre.

WB TET 2022 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1. Log on to wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org.

Step 2. Open the link, “Click here Online Application for Teacher Eligibility Test-2022 (TET-2022) for Classes I to V".

Step 3. Next, click on the “Print/download admit card" link

Step 4. Submit your login details like registration number and date of birth before submitting the request.

Step 5. Your WB TET admit card 2022 will be displayed on the device’s screen.

Step 6. Take a printout and save a copy of it for future use and reference.

Candidates can cross-check the information printed on the admit card to rule out any errors. In case of missing or wrong information, they can report it to the WBBPE for due correction before the exam. The WB Primary TET is a mandatory qualifying exam for eligibility in any teacher recruitment drive in the state.

WB TET exam is conducted for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper consists of 150 multiple-choice questions with a duration of 2.5 hours. Candidates looking to teach primary classes i.e. Class 1 to Class 5 must clear Paper 1 whereas Paper 2 is for Upper Primary Teachers who want to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates who qualify for the WB TET exam are eligible to fill government teaching vacancies in West Bengal.

