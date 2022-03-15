WBBSE Faces Lack of Supervisors for WB Board Exams as Over 10,000 Govt School Teachers Transferred

This year, the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik board exams 2022 are being held at respective schools, and admits the covid guidelines, the test centers have been increased in the State. As of now over 6000 exam centre have been identified for conducting board exams. However, this had led to the question whether there will be adequate number of teachers at all of these exam centres.

Meanwhile, due to the Utashree programme created by the state government, several teachers have been transferred from one school to another. More than 10,000 teachers have been transferred under this new project. Several government schools across the villages in the state saw a decline in the number of teachers as well. In many schools, the number of teachers have been reduced to just three or four. This arises the question that whether there will be enough teachers to supervise the students sitting for the Uccha Madhaymik exams.

In this regard, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will hold a meeting with the school inspectors of each district regarding this issue.

Before the 12th examination begins, the board wants to check the number of teachers in different schools. WBCHSE have asked the officials to provide the information on the number of teachers assigned for each schools to conduct the boards exams, across the government schools. As per sources, surveillance work may be carried out with the help of tutors, if required.

A section of teachers recently have raised complaints of lack of teachers in government schools. They have claimed that due to the transfer of scores of teachers under the Utashree programme, there has been a dearth of teachers in several schools. As of now there are several teacher vacancies, experts claim that these vacancies should be filled at the earliest so that boards exams can be conducted properly. As per the new datesheet, the Uccha Madhyamik examinations will be held between April 13 to 28.

