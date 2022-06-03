Home / News / education-career / WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 LIVE Updates: West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Marksheet at wbbse.wb.gov.in, Direct Link Here
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 LIVE Updates: West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Marksheet at wbbse.wb.gov.in, Direct Link Here

West Bengal Examination Result 2022: West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education Result 2022, Students Here’s How To Collect Marksheets, WB 10th Result 2022 Via SMS, West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Class Exam Results,

Kolkata // Updated: June 03, 2022, 09:00 IST
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Wait of over 11.8 lakh students is over as the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to announce the results for class 10 board exams or Madhyamik pariksha. The results will be declared first via a press conference at the board’s head quarter at 9 am. The result will be declared at 10 am at official websites. Read More

Jun 03, 2022 09:00 IST

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: Ways to Check Marks

Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBBSE – wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.org

Step 2: The result link – “West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022″ will be visible on the homepage. Tap on it.

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials such as roll number along with the date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and check your result.

Step 5: Take a printout of the result and keep it safe for future use.

via SMS

Students can also check their scores via SMS facility. To avail this, students need to type WB their roll number and send it to 5676750. For instance, if someone’s roll number is 12345 then they will have to type WB 12345 and send sms to  5676750. They will get a reply after result announcement giving detail of their marks.

via Digilocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number

Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.

Step 4: Login using your required information

Step 5: Now, click on the WBBSE under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Select the option of Madhyamik/10th exam result 2022

Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen

Jun 03, 2022 08:59 IST

West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 result: What to Expect?

Low Pass Percentage: After a record high pass percentage of 100%, students can expect it go down. Usually the pass percentage is over 85%, based on past year trends. Thus, it is likely that this year there can be a dip from last year’s pass percentage and it can go over 85%.

Merit List: The merit list which was not issued for past two years can be expected to be issued this year. The merit list will consist of names of toppers and the marks obtained by them. Toppers may also get prize from state government.

Delay in result link: Students can expect that the link to check result can be uploaded with a delay. It is likely that the result be announced at 9 AM, however, the result will be available to download from 10 AM.

Jun 03, 2022 08:51 IST

Madhyamik Result 2022: What, When & Who Will Announce WB 10th Results?

What: The WBBSE Madhyamik also known as West Bengal Board 10th result will be declared via a press conference today. The press meet is scheduled to be held at 9 AM.

When: Students, over 11 lakh of them, are anticipating their results. They will be able to get their marks after the result. It is likely that the link to check marks will be activated at 10 am. Students need to check the same using their admit cards.

Who: The result will be announced by WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

Jun 03, 2022 08:47 IST

15 Minutes to Go!

Students need to be ready with their admit cards as the result will be announced at 9 AM. The result will be declared by the WBBSE chief via a press conference. Soon after the press meet, the link to check score will be out. The merit list consisting of topers name will also be released this year. This would be the first merit list in two years.

Jun 03, 2022 08:41 IST

Madhyamik Result 2022: Fewer Students to Pass This year, Why?

Before getting a record-high pass percentage of 100%, the pass percentage for WBBSE was around 85% over these years. In 2020, 86.34% students had passed the exam. In 2019 the pass percentage was at 88.87% while the was at 85.49% in 2018, 88.65% in 2017, and 85.4% in 2016. This year too the result is likely to be back at its regular percetage and take a dip from last year.

YEARPASS PERCENTAGE
2021100%
202086.34%
201988.87%
201885.49%
201788.65%
201685.4%
Jun 03, 2022 08:40 IST

WB 10th Result 2022 Via SMS

Students can also check their scores via SMS facility. To avail this, students need to type WB their roll number and send it to 5676750. For instance, if someone’s roll number is 12345 then they will have to type WB 12345 and send sms to 5676750. They will get a reply after result announcement giving detail of their marks.

Jun 03, 2022 08:39 IST

Madhyamik Result 2022: Direct Link to Check WB 10th Marks

Students can get their detailed marks online at News18.com directly by filling the form below -

Jun 03, 2022 08:37 IST

Websites to Check WB 10th Result

Students can check the latest update, announcements of class 10 result. While the marksheet will also be available at News18.com. Students can refer to official websites as well at -

— wbbse.wb.gov.in

— wbresults.nic.in

— wbbse.org

— examresults.net

— indiaresults.nic.in

— results.gov.in

Jun 03, 2022 08:36 IST

Madhyamik Result 2022: Press Conference in Few Minutes

West Bengal Board or WBBSE will be declaring class 10 or Madhyamik result today, June 3 at 9 am. The result will be announced via a press conference. The result will be declared at 9 am at the headquarters of the WB Board in Kolkata. The result will be announced by WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly. He will be addressing media shortly.

Jun 03, 2022 08:28 IST

WBBSE 10th Merit List After 2 Years

After two years of covid-19 led disruption, this year, West Bengal Board will be issuing the merit list. Merit list will consist of name of higher scoring students overall as well as district-wise along with their marks.

Jun 03, 2022 08:25 IST

Madhyamik Result 2022: Record Number of Candidates

The number of candidates has increased to more than 50,000 this year, which is a record number of candidates. This year’s secondary examination ended on March 16. The board adheres to a set of rules when it comes to publishing results. Boards have a tradition of publishing results within three months of the end of the test.

Jun 03, 2022 08:22 IST

Madhyamik Reuslt 2022: Student Took Exam Hours After Giving Birth

An 18-year-old student, Anjara Khatun appeared in Madhyamik Board exams of West Bengal within five hours of giving birth to a girl child. The incident took place at Harishchandrapur of Malda district.  The district administration arranged for the exams to be conducted at a local hospital. The mother appeared for the test within five hours after giving birth to the baby girl. The district administration on the examinee’s plea turned hospital into an examination center.

Jun 03, 2022 08:21 IST

Madhyamik Result 2022: Hearing & Speech Impaired Appeared for 10th Exams

Ishita Mandal hailing from a small village in West Bengal was one of the lakhs of candidates who took West Bengal Board exams, however, she stands out due to her sheer grit and determination. Despite being speech and hearing impaired by birth. A native of Ayodhyapur village in Deshpran block of Kanthi in East Midnapore district, West Bengal, Ishita sat for the Madhyamik exams even though she is unable to speak or hear. It is a struggle for her to tell anyone what is going on in her mind or even understand what others are trying to tell her. However, Ishita is not the one to give up. Her father Lalmohan Mandal encouraged her to study hard.

Jun 03, 2022 08:19 IST

Madhyamik Result 2022: No syllabus cut next year

With covid-19 situation under control, the WBBSE has said that it will not offer any syllabus cut from next year onwards. This year considering the loss of instructional hours due to covid-19 led school shutdown, the WB Board had given about 30% syllabus cut for 10th and 12th board exams.

Jun 03, 2022 08:16 IST

WB Board exams 2023 schedule likely today

WBBSE is likely to announce the examination schedule on the day of publication of secondary results. The Board of Secondary Education has already sent the schedule of next year’s examinations to the School Education Department for approval. According to board sources, it may be announced at a press conference today if the schedule is approved.

Jun 03, 2022 08:11 IST

Madhyamik Result 2022: Documents Needed to Check Marks

Students need to check their results by using unique id number or roll number written on their admit cards. The admit cards are usually distributed before the exams. Also known as hall tickets. Students need to ensure that the details in marksheet matches that of the WBBSE madhyamik admit card/ hall ticket. In case of any error, students need to get in touch with the authorities at the earliest.

Jun 03, 2022 08:09 IST

Madhyamik Result 2022 Announcement Soon

Less than an hour to go. Now, students can expect the result to be announced within an hour. A press conference is scheduled to be held at 9 AM during which the authorities will announce the result for the WBBSE 10th exams. Students need to be ready.

Jun 03, 2022 08:05 IST

Madhyamik Result 2022: What is Online Result and What is Marksheet?

The result is being declared online. Students will be able to get their marksheets while sitting at home. The marksheet is detailed marks distribution obtained by a student. The print-out of online results will act as a provisional marksheets. students need to ensure there is no error in the same. This year, no toppers will be announced and the merit list will not be released since exams were cancelled.

Jun 03, 2022 08:03 IST

Madhyamik Result 2022: How Many Students to get their results today?

At least 10 lakh students get their results every year from WBBSE. Last year, in the best-ever result, as many as 10.79 lakh students had passed the exam. The enrolment numbers are higher than any other year in 2022 with 11.8 lakh students enrolling for the exam. Not all students who enroll or register appear for exams. In 2020, as many as 10.35 lakh students appeared for WB Madhyamik or class 10 exams. In 2019, 10.66 lakh at appeared while in 2018 the number was at 11.02 lakh.

Students will be able to download their marksheets from  wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.org wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbchse.nic.in, and News18.com.

Students can get their detailed marks online at News18.com directly by filling the form below –

Those who obtain at least grade C or above in each subject as well as overall will be considered as pass. Students who fail to obtain minimum marks in up to two subjects will be allowed to appear for compartmental exams. In case of failing three or more subjects, students will have to repeat a year, as per the rules.

Last year because schools were closed and exams could not take place due to covid-19, all the students who registered were promoted to the next class, thus obtaining a 100 per cent pass percentage.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.