WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: Know Passing Marks, Websites to Check Results

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is likely to announce its Madhyamik or class 10 exam results soon. The board is reported to have completed the evaluation process of the Madhyamik exam answer sheet and the results could be announced anytime. Once released the results will be made available to students on the West Bengal board’s official websites.

Additionally, students will also be able to check their results through an SMS service. To access the results, a student would have to use their WBBSE roll number and date of birth. If someone faces an issue accessing the results due to high traffic on the official websites then they can check directly at News18.com by filling the form below:

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: Passing Marks

As per the grading formula used by WBBSE, a student needs to secure a minimum C grade or 25 marks in every subject and overall, to be declared passed in the WB class 10 exams.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: Websites to Check Results

— wbresults.nic.in,

— wbchse.nic.in,

— wbbse.org

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBBSE

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 WB Board’

Step 3: Key in your Roll number and date of birth

Step 4: After you press the submit button, you will be redirected to WB Madhyamik result 2022

Step 5: Now just take out a printout of the result and get it laminated to keep it safe

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: How to check via SMS

Open the messages app on your phone and type WB 10 roll number. Then send it on 56070 or 56263. Soon WBBSE will send the detailed Madhyamik result to your mobile phone.

More than 11.8 lakh students appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik exam conducted between March 7 and 16 this year. The West Bengal board was forced to cancel the physical examination for class 10 last year in wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were promoted through an alternate evaluation formula based on performance in class 9 and internal assessment for every subject in class 10. Candidates are advised to keep visiting WBBSE websites to get timely updates on the results.