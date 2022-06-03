WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2022 at wbresults.nic.in: Marks Needed to Pass, Websites to Check Marks

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce its Madhyamik or Class 10 exam results within a few hours. The result for nearly 11 lakh candidates will be released via press conference at around 9 am, however, the link to check result will be activated at official websites at around 10 am, as per the official notice.

West Bengal Board has stated that to pass the class 10 board exams, students need to pass in each subject. In subjects including both theory and practical, students need to pass both segments. Students who are unable to secure minimum marks in West Bengal 10th board exams will get one more chance to appear in the compartment exams.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: Where To Check

Advertisement

— wbresults.nic.in,

— wbchse.nic.in,

Read | Madhyamik Result 2022: From Internet Ban to Alleged Mass Cheating, Controversies That Took Place During WBBSE 10th Board Exams

— wbbse.org

— News18.com

The results will also be available at News18.com. To check results here, students need to fill the form given below -

As per WB Madhyamik syllabus, all the students have to appear in a total of 8 subjects which includes language, compulsory subjects, and one optional subject. This should include first language (Hindi, Bengali, English Gujarati, Modern, Tibet, Nepali, Punjabi, Telugu Tamil, Urdu, Gurmukhi, Odia, Santali), second language (English, if any other language is offered as first Language, Bengali or Nepali, if English is the student’s first Language) and any of the subjects including Maths, Life science, Physical science, Geography, and History.

Students have to achieve 34 per cent marks to clear the West Bengal Madhyamik exam. Here is the subject wise WBBSE Madhyamik Passing Marks 2022 for theory and practical. West Bengal Madhyamik passing marks out of 800 is 272.

Advertisement

The theory papers of all the above mentioned subjects are of 90 marks, and students have to score a minimum of 30 marks in each subject. The practical exam is of 10 marks, of which students have to score minimum of 3 marks.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.