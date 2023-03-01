A West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhyamik student is traveling to the examination centre by driving an e-rickshaw herself. Wearing a watch in hand, school uniform, and a long braid, Debashree Khanra, a student of Kolaghat Girls High School, is traveling to the examination centre driving a toto (e-rickshaw) with her parents seated on the passenger seat.

Even though she is studying, she has to shoulder a lot of responsibilities at a very young age. Due to her father’s illness, Debashree often has to drive an e-rickshaw to feed her family. However, the poor financial condition of her family did not stop her from continuing her education.

Debashree got her seat for the secondary examination at KTPP High School in Kolaghat in East Medinipur. Her house is in Kola village of Kolaghat. From there, she was seen driving an e-rickshaw on the national highway and going straight to the examination centre.

Debashree’s mother and father come to the examination centre to accompany her. Father Sanatan Khanra could not accompany his daughter to every exam but her mother came with her daughter every day. Debashree said that she does not pick up passengers when she is going for exams, as she is in a hurry to reach the exam centre on time.

Her father injured his leg in an accident a few years ago while driving an e-rickshaw. He has a plate on his leg and has not been able to drive much since the accident. Debashree occasionally drives one from Kolaghat station to the market in between her studies. She does this to support her family financially.

Debashree’s father said, ‘I do small jobs in another place. It is not possible to sit in a world of scarcity. I can’t accompany her to every exam. I have no work today so I came. My daughter wouldn’t let me drive the toto. She drove me and her mother in the toto herself."

Debashree said that it is her job to run toto during the day while studying at night. Relatives and teachers also applauded her hard work. Many people think that Debashree’s hard-working life at this young age will inspire other students in the village. In the future, she wants to run the family along with her studies. She said that I learned from my father, everything is possible if you want. Every job has its particular timing, and also job needs some time. But for this job, I can work according to my own schedule.

