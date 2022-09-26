WBBSE West Bengal Board Exams 2023 Madhyamik Exams From Feb 23, Datesheet Out

The West Bengal Board exams 2023 will begin from February 23 onwards. The board exam dates were announced at the time of releasing results for board exams 2022, however, the detailed datesheet has been announced recently. Earlier, the board had contemplated holding two board exams in one year, however, the state board has decided to continue having a single-session annual exam as per the usual practice.

According to the schedule given by the board, the WB Board exams will begin from the first language on February 23 onwards. Besides, vocational examins will be held from March 28 onwards. Board officials claim that the entire schedule has been given on the board’s website mainly for the announcement of these two exam dates.

February 23: First Language Exam

February 24: Second Language Exam

February 25: Geography

February 27: History

February 28: Life Science

March 2: Mathematics

March 3: Physical Science

March 4: Optional Subject

According to West Bengal Board, the board exams 2023 will be held from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The board has already started the registration for the exam. Students

In the first-ever exams after Covid-19 pandemic-led school shutdown is lifted, the board exams will be held on the full syllabus.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will hold the HS or class 12 exams from March 14 to March 27. WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said, “In 2023, the HS exam will be held between March 14 and 27. The exam will be held on full syllabus and they will be held in external exam centers and not in home venues which were the same this year."

Last year, as many as 86.60 per cent of students who took the Madhyamik exams or WBBSE 10th board exams managed to pass. This was a dip from 2022 when 100 per cent of students cleared the exam. In 2021, when the exams were held last, the board recorded a pass percentage of 85 per cent. This year’s result is better than in 2021 when 86.34 per cent of students passed, however, in 2019 the pass percentage was at 88.87 per cent.

