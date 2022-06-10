WBCHSE WB HS Results 2022 LIVE Updates: West Bengal 12th Uchha Madhyamik Marks at wbresults.nic.in, Direct Link at News18

WBCHSE WB HS Results 2022 declared LIVE Updates: Nearly 8 lakh students will be heading towards their college life after getting their HS or class 12 also known as Uchha Madhyamik exam results today. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be announcing the results of class 12 board exams on June 10 at 11 am. Even though results will be out by 11 am, the marksheet will not be displayed before noon. Read More
West Bengal is considering conducting the next year’s board exams twice a year. The state government has formed a committee to formulate its own education policy for class 12 students. WBCHSE believes if the exam is held twice next year in a semester-based format, the students will be benefitted. As in the case of CBSE 2022, the syllabus will be divided into two equal halves. Notably, CBSE has rolled back the policy and will hold annual exams from 2023.
Last year, about 18,000 candidates had failed HS results, however, after days of protests by several unsuccessful students, the West Bengal Higher Secondary Council decided to give them grace marks based on sympathetic grounds. Their results were revised. Since this year, the exams were held, it is unlikely that the grace marks policy will be adopted this year.
Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number
Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.
Step 4: Login using your required information
Step 5: Now, click on the WBBSE under the ‘education’ tab
Step 6: Select the option of Uccha Madhyamik/12th exam result 2022
Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen
Out of a total of 9,990 government schools in West Bengal, about 2,130 schools do not have a headmaster, as per sources in the school education department. This means, as many as 25 per cent of the state schools do not have any headmaster. This is likely due to the not recruiting headteachers on a long-term basis. As per the rules, a headteacher can be appointed for a period of seven years.
Taking class 12 science stream got easier for West Bengal Board students as the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has reduced the minimum marks needed in class 10 to select the science stream in classes 11 and 12. Now, students who have got 35 per cent marks in class 10 can also opt for science subjects in class 11. Earlier, the minimum marks needed were 45 per cent. Students who want to study mathematics, statistics, computer as elective subjects need minimum 35 per cent marks in mathematics in class 10 board exams. Those who wish to opt for life sciences need at least 35 per cent marks in relevant subjects. To study physics or chemistry, student should have at least 35 per cent in class 10th board in science subject.
Of the 8.19 lakh students who registered for WB 12th in 2021, as many as 97.89 oer cent of students have cleared and moved on to the next class. This is the highest pass percentage ever observed by the WB Board. Notably, last year exams were not held due to the pandemic, and the result was announced based on an alternative mode of assessment. In 2020, a total of 6.80 lakh (6,80,057) students cleared the examination successfully recording a pass percentage of 90.13 per cent
The West Bengal Board will be announcing the class 12 merit list after two years. Last year since the result was announced based on an alternative assessment, the board did not release the merit list. This year’s merit list will consist of top ranking students, marks obtained by them.
Students need a minimum of 33% marks to pass the WBBSE class 12 exam. They will also require to secure 20% marks in practical exams. The minimum aggregate mark to pass the West Bengal board examination is 272, while to obtain the first division, the candidates will need to secure at least 480 marks.
Step 1: Type WB12 roll number/registration number
Step 2: Send to any of these numbers 54242, 5676750, 56263
Step 3: You will get marks as an SMS reply
The facility will be activated only once the result is declared
The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary (WBCHSE) will begin a press conference or media briefing shortly where the chairperson will announce the results soon. Once the data is revealed in the address, the links to check score will be available at the official website, wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.org.
Students can check their results at these websites -
Students can check their results at these websites -
— wbresults.nic.in
— wbchse.nic.in
— wbchse.org
It will also be available at News18.com.
The result will be announced today at 11 am. The link to check marks will be available at 12. The printout of the online result will act as a provisional marksheet. Although the results will be officially announced at 11 pm, the results will be available on the website from 12 noon. Further, students will receive the official marksheets from their respective schools from June 20.
The West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS Result 2022) results will be announced today, June 10 at 11 am via a press conference. More than 7.5 lakh candidates applied for the Higher Secondary exams. Although the results will be released today, students will receive the results and marksheets from the schools. In the meanwhile they can check their scores online at official website.
This is the first-ever exam after the covid-19 pandemic. Even though the exams were held offline. Classes for the current batch were still conducted in offline mode amid the pandemic-led school shutdown. Even as last year’s record-high pass percentage is likely to see a dip this year, it is likely to tank as certain relaxations including syllabus cuts were also offered this year. Last year, of 8,19,202 students who had registered for the exam as many as 97 per cent had passed it.
To pass WB board exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks or grade D. Students will be getting marks as well as grades for their performances in class 12. Students who score 100 to 90 marks get a distinction or O Those who obtain marks in the range of 89 to 70 get A-plus For getting marks in the 60s, students get first division. Students who score more than 50 per cent students get second division. Between 49 to 34 is the third division. The cut-off marks have been revised this year.
