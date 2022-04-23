WBJEE 2022 Admit Card Out at wbjeeb.nic.in, How to Download

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 admit cards have been released by the WBJEEB. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the hall tickets from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. They will need their application number and password to access the cards. The exam is scheduled to be held on April 30

The WBJEE 2022 will be held in offline mode. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 23, but later scheduled to April 30. The state-level entrance exam is being held amid protests from students to postpone the test as it clashes with the CBSE, CISCE board exams which begins on April 26. The candidates demanded the exam be deferred till the last week of May.

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Log-in with your registered credentials such as WBJEE application number and date of birth. Enter security pin

Step 3: Now, sign in and download admit card

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save PDF of the admit card and take a printout of the same for further use

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: What to Check

Candidates must remember to take the hardcopy of their admit card as without it they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Further, they must ensure it is error-free and cross-check all details including their name, personal details, spellings, subject names, exam venue, timing, Covid-19 guidelines, etc. In case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately.

WBJEE 2022: Exam Pattern

This year, WBJEE will be held in offline mode at various centres in the state and will feature two papers. The first paper will be of mathematics whereas paper 2 will have questions from physics and chemistry. The exam will comprise of objective type questions with 70 questions from mathematics and 40 questions each from physics and chemistry. The total marks is 200. There is no negative marking.

