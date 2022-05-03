WBJEE 2022 Provisional Answer Key Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, Know What's Next for Engineering Aspirants

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 official answer key is likely to be released soon at the official website of the board at wbjeeb.nic.in. The official WBJEE 2022 answer key date is not yet announced by the officials. The exam was be held in the pen and paper mode on April 30 across various exam centres in the state.

Once released, the official answer key will be available on the official website and candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the same by using their application number and date of birth. The board is also yet to convey the date of declaration of the result.

Meanwhile, the unofficial WBJEE answer key 2022 has already been released by the coaching institutes prepared by experts.

As per experts, all the the three WBJEE 2022 questions papers were between easy to moderate this year. Students who have practiced previous year JEE questions or studied the NCERT books thoroughly would be able to answer them as most of the questions were set from there. The mathematics question paper trend was mostly the same as last year.

WBJEE Answer Key 2022: Steps to Download official answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link answer key link

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The WBJEE 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the answer key for further use.

WBJEE Answer Key 2022: Raising an objection

Once the provisional answer key of WBJEE 2022 is released by the board, candidates will be allowed to raise objection. If students find any mistake in the official answer key, they can put in their queries and raise objections with proof on the official website by filling up a form. They will also have to pay Rs 500 per question for raising an objection, which is non-refundable. After considering the objections, the final WBJEE answer key 2022 will be released. Based on the final answer key, the results will be declared.

WBJEE Answer Key 2022: How to check probable scores

Besides, candidates will also be able to calculate the probable marks using the answer key. As per the marking scheme, the physics and chemistry sections contain 40 questions each and mathematics features 75 questions. Each paper has three categories. In the first category, one mark will be awarded for each right answer while one-fourth marks will be deducted for each wrong response. In category 2, for every correct response, two marks will be given to the candidates and one and half marks will be deducted for wrong attempt. There is no negative marking in category 3.

