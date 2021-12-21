WBJEE 2022 Registrations from December 24: Documents Needed to Apply

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will begin the registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 on December 24. Candidates will be able to access the application form on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in, once the link is activated.

The exam will be tentatively held on April 23, 2022, Saturday, as per WBJEEB. The WBJEE 2022 registration will continue till January 7. The application edit window will open from January 8 up to January 10. Candidates who have completed class 12 with mathematics, physics, and chemistry as core subjects will be eligible to apply for the exam.

WBJEE 2022: Documents needed

— Passport size photograph

— A scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

— Aadhar card or voter card

— Class 10th mark sheet and pass certificate

— Class 12th mark sheet and pass certificate

— Domicile Certificate

— Category Certificate

WBJEE 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2022 application link

Step 3. Register using a valid phone number and email id

Step 4. Fill the application form with the required details

Step 5. Upload documents. Pay the application fee

Step 6. Download and take the printout of the WBJEE 2022 application form for future reference.

WBJEE 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 500 while those belonging to SC, ST, and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 400.

WBJEE 2022: Exam pattern

The exam will be held in offline mode in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. There will be two papers — paper 1 for mathematics and paper 2 for physics and chemistry. The exam will have 75 questions from the mathematics section and 40 questions each from physics and chemistry. The question papers will carry a total of 200 marks.

Last year, 92,795 candidates appeared for the exam. Panchajanya Dey from Rahara Ramkrishna Mission had secured rank 1.

