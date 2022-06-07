WBJEE 2022 Result to be out This Week: Top Colleges to Apply for, Marking Scheme

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is going to announce the WBJEE result date 2022 soon. It is likely that the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 result will be declared this week.

Earlier, the results were scheduled to be declared by June 5, however the results got delayed. As of now the new date for the results, has not been announced. Once declared, the result of WBJEE 2022 will be available on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Those who clear the state entrance exam can seek admission to top colleges based on their scores.

WBJEE 2022: Top Colleges

Here is list of top colleges from West Bengal which one can apply for, however, admission criteria varies from college to college and depends upon merit.

— Jadavpur University, Kolkata

— HIT Kolkata - Heritage Institute of Technology

— Techno India University, Kolkata

— Haldia Institute of Technology (HIT) Haldia - Haldia Institute of Technology

— KGEC Nadia - Kalyani Government Engineering College

The colleges have been shortlisted based on their place in NIRF ranking 2021

WBJEE 2022: Marking Scheme

The WBJEE 2022 entrance exam was conducted for a total of 200 marks and the question paper had 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). All the MCQs in WBJEE paper had four options against each question. While some questions carried one mark, some were of two marks each.

Candidates must note that no marks will be given for unattended questions. For the optional questions, only one option is correct among the four options and one-fourth marks will be cut for incorrect response.

WBJEE Result 2022: Merit List

As per the official notification the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) will announce the results based on the merit list. The list will be on the basis of the candidates’ score in WBJEE 2022 exam. There will be two find of list one would be general merit list and another would be pharmacy merit list. The general merit list would be for admission to all engineering, technology and architecture courses and to the pharmacy course in Jadavpur University will be based on this merit list. Additionally, the pharmacy merit list would be for the admission to all pharmacy courses except in Jadavpur University will be based on this merit list.

This year the WBJEE was held offline mode on April 30. Last year, the exams were held on July 17, and the result was announced on August 6. While in 2020 the WB JEE exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE result date was August 7.

