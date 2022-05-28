WBJEE 2022 Results Next Week: Know How to Calculate Marks Ahead of Results

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2022 results is likely to be released by next week. Candidates who had appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at the official website at wbjeeb.in. Students will need their application number and date of birth as mentioned on the admit cards to access the result.

The board had earlier released the preliminary answer key. Students were allowed to raise objections against the same till May 8 by paying a fee of Rs 500 per questions to raise objections. The objections raised will be studied and if required, changes will be made to the final answer key and the results will be prepared accordingly. WBJEEB will release the merit list as per the final result only.

WBJEE 2022: How to Calculate Marks Ahead of Results

Candidates can calculate their probable marks ahead of the results using the answer key released by WBJEEB. As per the marking scheme, the physics and chemistry sections contain 40 questions each and mathematics features 75 questions. Each paper has three categories.

In the first category, one mark will be awarded for each right answer while one-fourth marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt. In category 2, for every correct response, two marks will be given to the candidates and one and half marks will be deducted for wrong answers. There is no negative marking in category 3.

This year, the exam was be held in the pen and paper mode on April 30 across various exam centres in the state. Last year, the result was announced on August 6. A total of 99.5 per cent students had cleared the exam. Panchojanyo Dey topped the WBJEE 2021 followed by Soumyajit Dutta and Bratin Mandal who had secured the second and third rank, respectively.

