WBJEE 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, What's Next

The round one seat allotment result of WBJEE will be announced today, September 7 by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB). Aspirants would be able to check the WBJEE 2022 round one seat allotment list via the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in, once released.

Those who get shortlisted in the allotment process of the first round will next have to pay the seat acceptance fee of Rs 5,000 to confirm their admission. Following that, candidates need to report to their designated institute for document verification which is scheduled to begin from September 7 to 12.

WBJEE 2022 round one seat allotment result: Steps to download

Step 1. Go to the online portal, wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link to “WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result"

Step 3. Key in your login credentials like roll number and date of birth

Step 4. Shortly, the WBJEE seat allotment 2022 list will appear on your computer screen

Step 5. Download the list and make a copy

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official site of the board for staying up to date on every new information. The second round of seat allotment results are expected to be shared on September 15. Later, the selected candidates will have to submit the seat acceptance fee between September 15 and September 19.

The WBJEE 2022 was held on April 30 in an offline mode and its results were declared on June 17. A total of 1.1 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance test out of which 81,393 candidates appeared. Notably, as many as 80,132 pupils managed to clear the test this year. Himanshu Sekhar who belongs to Barrackpore Central Model School secured 1st position.

WBJEE is a state-level exam conducted annually for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture at universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in West Bengal.

