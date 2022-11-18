WBJEE 2023 Date Announced, Exam on April 30

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023 on April 30. Candidates can check the exam date on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The date of start the online application process will be announced shortly.

The WBJEE 2023 will be conducted in the pen and paper mode across two shifts — morning and afternoon shifts. The exam will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be of 200 marks. As per the marking scheme, the physics and chemistry sections contain 40 questions each and mathematics features 75 questions. All the MCQs in WBJEE paper had four options against each question.

While some questions carried one mark, some were of two marks each. Candidates must note that no marks will be given for unattended questions. For the optional questions, only one option is correct among the four options and one-fourth marks will be cut for incorrect response.

Each paper has three categories. In the first category, one mark will be awarded for each right answer while one-fourth marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt. In category 2, for every correct response, two marks will be given to the candidates and one and half marks will be deducted for wrong answers. There is no negative marking in category 3.

“WBJEEB will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2023) for admission in the academic session 2023-24 into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal," reads the official notice.

The common entrance exam was held in April 30 last year while this year, it will was held on July 17. Usually the annual entrance exam is conducted in February but has been delayed due to the pandemic this year. While in 2020 the WB JEE exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE result date was August 7.

