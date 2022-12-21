WBJEE 2023: Guidelines to Fill Application Form Out, Registration to Begin Soon

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has put out an important notice regarding the instructions for the WBJEE 2023 application process. Interested candidates can check the instruction notification on how to fill the application form by visiting the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The officials will start the online entrance examination application soon. The exam will be conducted on April 30 (Sunday). As per the notification, candidates must check all the important details before filling out the WBJEE 2023 application form. Application for the examination has to be done online only. Offline applications will not be accepted.

As per the notice, candidates must ensure to fill out only the original application form available at wbjeeb.nic.in. They must not try to make or submit any duplicate application. Candidates must enter a valid mobile number and email ID while filling out the form. Future communication regarding WBJEE 2023 exam will be done through the registered email id and mobile number provided by the candidates.

Candidates will not be able to edit the application form after submission, so the board has advised candidates to provide correct details like name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, domicile, and date of birth. Besides, the information must exactly match with the school/college admit card, mark sheet, certificate, photo identity card, caste/category/income certificate, etc.

Candidates are required to upload scanned copies of their photographs and signature as per the instructions given. Check the application form thoroughly before depositing the application fee.

WBJEE 2023: Application fees

The candidates belonging to the general category have to pay Rs 500 for the WBJEE 2023. The application submission fee for SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B candidates is Rs 400. The application fees are not refundable under any circumstances.

WBJEEB will conduct the OMR-based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2023) at the appointed examination centres, for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture in various universities, and government colleges in the academic session 2023-24 as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

