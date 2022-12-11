WBJEE 2023 Information Brochure Out; Check Eligibility Criteria

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released WBJEE 2023 brochure online. Candidates can check the WBJEE 2023 brochure on the West Bengal JEE website, wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE brochure 2023 holds complete information related to the entrance exam. The WBJEE 2023 exam date is April 30.

As per the West Bengal JEE 2023 latest update, the WBJEE registration 2023 will commence in the last week of December.

WBJEEB: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria of the WBJEE 2023 exam shall be eligible to register for the exam. WBJEE 2023 eligibility criteria for appearing for the entrance exam are as follows.

Education: Candidates must be citizens of India or OCI (Overseas Citizens of India). OCI candidates are eligible for unreserved seats in all India quota. Have passed or appeared for the 12th exam in (10+2) system only.

Age Limit: A candidate should have been born on or before Dec 31, 2006. The lower age limit is 17 years as on Dec 31, 2023. There is no upper age limit. For admission to the degree-level marine engineering courses, the upper age limit is 25 years as on Dec 31, 2023.

Candidates who plan to take the WBJEE exam in 2023 must begin preparing for the test. It is essential to be familiar with the exam format before starting your WBJEE 2023 study. The candidates will benefit from knowing the WBJEE 2023 question-paper format. There are multiple-choice questions on the exam (MCQ). Each subject will have three different sorts of questions. In category 1, candidates will receive 1 mark for a right response and -1/4 will be subtracted for a wrong attempt, whereas categories 2 & 3 will receive 2 marks. In category 2, a wrong answer will result in a deduction of half a mark, whereas category 3 does not have negative marking. The breakdown of the questions and the maximum.

WBJEEB is conducting the WBJEE exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate professional, vocational, and general degree courses in various universities / colleges in the state of West Bengal. The board will conduct online counseling for the candidates who have qualified in the WBJEE exam 2023.

