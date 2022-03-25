WBJEE Admit Card 2022 at wbjeeb.nic.in: How To Download

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has rescheduled the Joint entrance examination to April 30, which was earlier scheduled for April 23. WBJEEB admit cards will be released today, April 25 at its official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

This year, WBJEE will be held in offline mode at various centres in the state. The test will be comprised of two papers. Paper 1 will be of mathematics whereas paper 2 will have questions from physics and chemistry. Students who will be appearing in the WBJEE can download their admit card from the official website of the board- wbjeeb.nic.in. It is mandatory to carry admit card for verification purposes.

WBJEE Admit Card: Steps to download

Once the admit cards are out candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Log-in with your registered credentials such as WBJEE application number and password.

Step 3: Now, click on the link mentioning, ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save PDF of the admit card and take a printout of the same

Candidates need to ensure the WBJEE admit card is error-free they need to ensure that the name of the student, personal details, spelling etc are mentioned correctly. The admit card will have covid-19 rules, exam venue, timing among other details.

Candidates must remember to take their admit card with them on the day of the exam. It is one of the required documents needed to be provided at the exam. Candidates failing to provide the admit card while entering the examination hall might be denied entry inside.

Students must note that the ones who will be able to qualify for the entrance examination will become eligible for the counseling process. Admissions will be given based on rank and preference of the university by the student.

The joint entrance examination is conducted every year in West Bengal for admissions to undergraduate engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture programmes in government and self-financed institutions and universities of the state.

