WBJEE Result 2022 on June 17: Top State-level, National Colleges to Seek Admission to

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to announce the results for WBJEE 2022 on June 17. Confirming the date through an official notice on June 11, WBJEEB said that the result will be made available on the board’s official websites. wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2022 is conducted for admission into engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy degree courses in colleges across West Bengal.

Earlier, the results were slated to be out on June 5 but had to be deferred due to unknown reasons. Candidates who clear the common entrance test will be allotted colleges based on their ranks and preference of course. If you also appeared for WBJEE 2022, here’s a list of top colleges you could apply to after the announcement of the results. Candidates, however, must not that admission criteria may vary from college to college depending upon the merit requirement.

Top colleges accepting WBJEE score

— Jadavpur University, Kolkata

— HIT Kolkata - Heritage Institute of Technology

— Techno India University, Kolkata

— Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, North Twenty-Four Parganas

— Haldia Institute of Technology (HIT) Haldia - Haldia Institute of Technology

— JIS College of Engineering, Kalyani

— Narula Institute of Technology, Kolkata

— KGEC Nadia - Kalyani Government Engineering College

Top 10 Engineering Colleges in India

— Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai

— Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

— Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai

— Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)

— Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Kharagpur (West Bengal)

— Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (Uttarakhand)

— Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (Assam)

— Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (Telangana)

— National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu)

WBJEE 2022 was conducted offline on April 30 across various centres in West Bengal. The paper featured 155 multiple choice questions (MCQ) carrying a total of 200 marks. Admission through WBJEE will be prepared based on a merit list prepared considering the candidates’ scores in the entrance exams. The general merit list of WBJEE 2022 would be prepared for admission to all engineering, technology, and architecture courses. Additionally, admission to the pharmacy course at Jadavpur University will also be based on this merit list. The separate pharmacy merit list will be used for admission to pharmacy courses in all other colleges except Jadavpur University.

